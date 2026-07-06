World Cup Shake-ups and U.S. Soccer Surprises

Reuters Us Sports Schedule At Pm Et On Sunday World Cup Tunisias Herve Renard Out After Short Stay As Coach Herve Renard Confirmed On His Instagram Account On Saturday That He Will Not Be Staying On As Tunisia National Team Coach Beyond The World Cup Soccerfifarenard

In a surprising turn of events, Herve Renard announced on Instagram that he will not continue as Tunisia's national team coach beyond the 2026 World Cup, signaling potential shifts in the team's strategic direction.

In the U.S., the men's national soccer team received a boost in its upcoming match against Belgium as key player Folarin Balogun's suspension was lifted, enabling him to participate in the pivotal round of 16 game.

Additionally, notable occurrences in the sports world include Mexico's decision to return gift Rolex watches and Nick Kurtz's new role in the MLB All-Star Game due to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s absence.