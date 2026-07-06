World Cup Shake-ups and U.S. Soccer Surprises

The sports world buzzes as Tunisia's coach Herve Renard steps down ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, the U.S. men's team gains momentum with Folarin Balogun cleared to play post-suspension. Other sports highlights include Mexico returning luxury watches and MLB's All-Star Game adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reuters Us Sports Schedule At Pm Et On Sunday World Cup Tunisias Herve Renard Out After Short Stay As Coach Herve Renard Confirmed On His Instagram Account On Saturday That He Will Not Be Staying On As Tunisia National Team Coach Beyond The World Cup Soccerfifarenard | Updated: 06-07-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 01:06 IST
World Cup Shake-ups and U.S. Soccer Surprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Herve Renard announced on Instagram that he will not continue as Tunisia's national team coach beyond the 2026 World Cup, signaling potential shifts in the team's strategic direction.

In the U.S., the men's national soccer team received a boost in its upcoming match against Belgium as key player Folarin Balogun's suspension was lifted, enabling him to participate in the pivotal round of 16 game.

Additionally, notable occurrences in the sports world include Mexico's decision to return gift Rolex watches and Nick Kurtz's new role in the MLB All-Star Game due to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s absence.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026