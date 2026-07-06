Turkish Tensions Rise as Anti-NATO Protests Lead to Mass Detentions

Turkish Authorities Detained More Than People Taking Part In An Antinato Protest March Organised By The Communist Party Of Turkey Tkp On Sunday

In a bold show of defiance against the forthcoming NATO summit in Ankara, over 100 individuals were detained in anti-NATO protests orchestrated by the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP). The protests took place amid sweeping security measures by Turkish authorities, including demonstration bans and city barricades, as they prepare to host leaders from 32 allied countries.

The central Kizilay Square saw fervent demonstrators waving flags and chanting slogans like 'Murderer NATO, get out of country,' while riot police dispersed the crowd with tear gas. Similar protests erupted in Istanbul's Taksim Square and other districts, though they remained incident-free despite a significant police presence.

Tensions escalated further with separate detentions of journalists, activists, and academics in anti-terror raids. Critics, including pro-Kurdish DEM Party's Tuncer Bakirhan, condemned these actions as encroaching on civil liberties under the guise of national security, amplifying dissent ahead of the high-profile NATO gathering.