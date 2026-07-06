U.S. Soars with Confidence in World Cup Showdown Against Belgium

The United States Are Confident Enough To Play Their Own Game Against Belgium

Christian Pulisic, a key player for the American soccer team, conveyed the nation's confidence ahead of a crucial World Cup match against Belgium. The upcoming encounter promises to be a tough test for the co-hosts as they aim to validate their tournament credentials.

Their match on Monday echoes a 2014 face-off where Belgium ousted the U.S. with memorable moments by goalkeeper Tim Howard. With a smaller difference in quality this time, Pulisic stated the U.S. team is optimistic despite a recent 5-2 friendly defeat. They aim to maintain their style and aggressive approach against Belgium's talented squad.

Excitement mounts as FIFA clears U.S. forward Folarin Balogun to play, nullifying a previous suspension. Pulisic emphasized the determination and belief among the American players and urged fans to rally behind the team, reaffirming their capability and ambition.