Djokovic's Gritty Wimbledon Win: A Victory Without Satisfaction
Novak Djokovic advanced to Wimbledon quarter-finals with a tight victory over Roman Safiullin, despite not enjoying his performance. The Serbian player expressed relief for winning but acknowledged the pressure from Safiullin and described the win as 'ugly.' Djokovic focuses on recovery for upcoming matches.
On a scorching day at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic pushed past Roman Safiullin to enter the Wimbledon quarter-finals, admitting relief despite an 'ugly' win. His performance lacked satisfaction, as the Serbian player overcame the Russian qualifier in four sets after a challenging tiebreak.
Djokovic, a perfectionist by nature, noted his struggle on Centre Court, acknowledging Safiullin's relentless pressure. He hopes to improve in the next match and recalls past Grand Slam experiences where difficult matches led to championships, albeit without always delivering the 'best game' for himself and spectators.
Despite surpassing Roger Federer in Wimbledon match victories, Djokovic remains unfazed by milestones, focusing on recovery for his upcoming clash. Emphasizing resilience, Djokovic employs advanced wellness techniques to adapt to physical demands in his career's later years, aiming for longevity at the top.
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