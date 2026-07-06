Djokovic's Gritty Wimbledon Win: A Victory Without Satisfaction

Novak Djokovic advanced to Wimbledon quarter-finals with a tight victory over Roman Safiullin, despite not enjoying his performance. The Serbian player expressed relief for winning but acknowledged the pressure from Safiullin and described the win as 'ugly.' Djokovic focuses on recovery for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novak Djokovic Said He Was Relieved To Have Ground Down Roman Safiullin And Charge Into The Wimbledon Quarterfinals On Sunday But The Perfectionist In Him Did Not Enjoy The Ugly Win On Centre Court The Serb Saved Set Points And Then Won A Tight Opening Set Via A Tiebreak In A Little Over An Hour Before Eventually Seeing Off His Ndranked Opponent In Four Sets On A Blazing Day At The All England Club To Be Honest | Updated: 06-07-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 00:43 IST
Djokovic's Gritty Wimbledon Win: A Victory Without Satisfaction
Novak Djokovic

On a scorching day at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic pushed past Roman Safiullin to enter the Wimbledon quarter-finals, admitting relief despite an 'ugly' win. His performance lacked satisfaction, as the Serbian player overcame the Russian qualifier in four sets after a challenging tiebreak.

Djokovic, a perfectionist by nature, noted his struggle on Centre Court, acknowledging Safiullin's relentless pressure. He hopes to improve in the next match and recalls past Grand Slam experiences where difficult matches led to championships, albeit without always delivering the 'best game' for himself and spectators.

Despite surpassing Roger Federer in Wimbledon match victories, Djokovic remains unfazed by milestones, focusing on recovery for his upcoming clash. Emphasizing resilience, Djokovic employs advanced wellness techniques to adapt to physical demands in his career's later years, aiming for longevity at the top.

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