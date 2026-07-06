Wimbledon Highlights: Djokovic Sets New Record, Osaka Shocks Sabalenka

Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Augeraliassime Sets Up Djokovic Clash Canadian Third Seed Felix Augeraliassime Prevailed In A Nearly Fourandahalf Hour Battle With Alejandro Davidovich Fokina He Will Next Face Seventime Champion And Seventh Seed Novak Djokovic For A Place In The Semifinals Osaka Knocks Out Sabalenka Fourtime Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Overpowered World Number One Aryna Sabalenka To Reach The Quarterfinals It Was The First Time Osaka

The seventh day at Wimbledon lived up to its promise of thrilling tennis action. Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphed in a grueling contest against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, setting up a meeting with tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Djokovic, meanwhile, was unstoppable as he claimed his place in the quarter-finals by surpassing Roger Federer's record for the most men's singles victories at Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka delivered a major upset by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time at a non-hardcourt major. Victories also came for Karolina Muchova, who outlasted her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova, and Jessica Pegula, who showed resilience against Iva Jovic.

Tennis enthusiasts witnessed a day filled with high-caliber performances, surprise outcomes, and record-breaking accomplishments at the revered All England Club, with the promise of more excitement in the upcoming rounds.