Wimbledon Highlights: Djokovic Sets New Record, Osaka Shocks Sabalenka

The seventh day at Wimbledon showcased intense battles, with Felix Auger-Aliassime setting up a clash with Novak Djokovic. Naomi Osaka stunned Aryna Sabalenka to reach the quarter-finals, while Djokovic continued his record-breaking run. Other notable wins included Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula advancing to the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Augeraliassime Sets Up Djokovic Clash Canadian Third Seed Felix Augeraliassime Prevailed In A Nearly Fourandahalf Hour Battle With Alejandro Davidovich Fokina He Will Next Face Seventime Champion And Seventh Seed Novak Djokovic For A Place In The Semifinals Osaka Knocks Out Sabalenka Fourtime Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Overpowered World Number One Aryna Sabalenka To Reach The Quarterfinals It Was The First Time Osaka | Updated: 06-07-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 00:57 IST
Wimbledon Highlights: Djokovic Sets New Record, Osaka Shocks Sabalenka
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The seventh day at Wimbledon lived up to its promise of thrilling tennis action. Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphed in a grueling contest against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, setting up a meeting with tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Djokovic, meanwhile, was unstoppable as he claimed his place in the quarter-finals by surpassing Roger Federer's record for the most men's singles victories at Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka delivered a major upset by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time at a non-hardcourt major. Victories also came for Karolina Muchova, who outlasted her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova, and Jessica Pegula, who showed resilience against Iva Jovic.

Tennis enthusiasts witnessed a day filled with high-caliber performances, surprise outcomes, and record-breaking accomplishments at the revered All England Club, with the promise of more excitement in the upcoming rounds.

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