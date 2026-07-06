Sky Seals ITV Media Deal in Landmark £1.6 Billion Acquisition
ITV, a prominent British broadcaster, announced its £1.6 billion media and entertainment division sale to Sky, owned by Comcast. The acquisition marks a pivotal shift in the UK's media landscape, allowing ITV to focus on content production while Sky enhances its streaming and pay-TV offerings to compete with global giants.
In a landmark deal, ITV has sold its media and entertainment division to Comcast's Sky for £1.6 billion. This strategic acquisition significantly alters the media terrain for British broadcasting.
With a cash payout of £1.2 billion and additional earn-out incentives dependent on future advertising performance, ITV retains its production arm. This move allows ITV to further concentrate on creating high-quality content including flagship shows like 'The Great British Bake Off'.
The agreement marks a pivotal 'defining moment' for British media, enabling the combination of free-to-air broadcasting excellence with superior pay-TV and streaming services. The deal ensures uninterrupted access to premier British programming amid shifting viewer habits.