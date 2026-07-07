Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Rising Death Toll and Aftermath

The devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela have resulted in a death toll of 3,535 and injured 16,740 people. Additionally, 17,854 individuals have been rendered homeless. The figures were disclosed by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, marking the severe humanitarian impact of the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Quakes Has Risen To | Updated: 07-07-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 00:46 IST
Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Rising Death Toll and Aftermath

The death toll in Venezuela has risen to 3,535 following two catastrophic earthquakes, according to official data shared by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.

The aftermath has left a significant trail of destruction, with 16,740 individuals injured. The quakes’ impact has further exacerbated the situation, rendering 17,854 people homeless.

The figures underscore the severity of the humanitarian crisis, as authorities continue to grapple with rescue efforts and relief operations across the affected regions.

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