Kashmir University to Receive Top Honour at Youth Parliament Awards

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will honour some of the country's best student parliamentarians as it hosts the Prize Distribution Function of the 17th National Youth Parliament Competition (2024-25) for Universities and Colleges on July 7 in New Delhi. The event celebrates students who demonstrated outstanding debating skills, leadership and a strong understanding of parliamentary democracy during the nationwide competition. The prize distribution ceremony will begin at 3:00 PM at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building within the Parliament House Complex.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, will preside over the programme and present awards to the winning universities, colleges and students for their exceptional performances. The highlight of the event will be a special repeat performance by students from the University of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, who secured the top position in the national competition. The winning team will recreate its Youth Parliament session before the audience, allowing attendees to witness the debate and parliamentary proceedings that earned it the highest honour.

Competition promotes democratic values among students

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been conducting Youth Parliament Competitions for universities and colleges for nearly three decades, making it one of the country's longest-running initiatives to encourage democratic participation among young people. The 17th edition of the competition saw participation from 51 universities and colleges across India, with students engaging in simulated parliamentary proceedings designed to mirror the functioning of the Indian Parliament.

The initiative encourages young participants to develop self-discipline, respect for differing opinions and the ability to express their views responsibly. It also familiarises students with parliamentary procedures, legislative debates and the art of constructive discussion while helping them build leadership qualities, confidence and effective public speaking skills.

University of Kashmir leads national winners

The University of Kashmir will receive the prestigious Atal Bihari Vajpayee Running Parliamentary Shield along with the national winner's trophy for securing first place in the competition.

Group-level winner trophies will also be presented to seven institutions that topped their respective groups:

DAV College, Jalandhar, Punjab

Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal

Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Central University of Punjab, Bathinda

SSMRV College, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Chanakya National Law University, Patna, Bihar

Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, Haryana

The annual competition continues to serve as an important platform for nurturing informed, confident and responsible young citizens who understand the values and functioning of India's parliamentary democracy.