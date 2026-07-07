Democratic Urgency: Allegations Against Graham Platner Shake Senate Race
Democratic leaders urged Graham Platner to drop his Senate candidacy in Maine after allegations of sexual misconduct. The reports led to withdrawal of key endorsements and Democrats need a new candidate. The race is crucial as Democrats aim to gain control of the Senate by winning four more seats.
Amid explosive sexual assault allegations, Democratic leaders called on Graham Platner to step down as the Senate nominee in Maine. The claims against Platner, which surfaced through media reports, have caused major political ramifications.
Senate Democratic leaders, including Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, announced that party resources would be withheld if Platner remained in the race. Platner denied the allegations but remains under scrutiny as prominent Democrats have revoked their support.
With Susan Collins' seat in contention, Democrats are under pressure to replace Platner, eyeing a win to gain Senate control. With the political atmosphere intensifying, the spotlight is on who will emerge as the new Democratic nominee.