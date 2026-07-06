Adam Sandler's Heartfelt Wedding Advice Steals the Show at Swift-Kelce Nuptials

In a star-studded affair at Madison Square Garden, comedian and actor Adam Sandler officiated the wedding of music icon Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce, delivering heartwarming advice for the newlyweds. On July 3, Sandler shared his unique yet touching perspective, urging the couple to focus on the importance of simple gestures, such as kissing.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who later spoke in Salt Lake City, detailed Sandler's speech. He praised the advice for its humor and depth, noting that consistent acts of affection could help maintain a harmonious relationship. Reid highlighted Sandler's effortless blend of comedy and sincerity, making the ceremony memorable.

The event was attended by approximately 1,000 guests, including Swift's brother Austin serving as her Man of Honor, and Kelce's brother Jason as Best Man. George Stephanopoulos commended the wedding, describing it as intimate despite its large scale, while lauding Sandler's performance as both touching and entertaining.