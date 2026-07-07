Australia and Solomon Islands Boost Ties Amid China's Missile Test

Australia And The Solomon Islands Said On Tuesday They Were Stepping Up Bilateral Ties

In a significant geopolitical move, Australia and the Solomon Islands committed to enhancing their bilateral relations as they navigate the strategic complexities of the Pacific region. This announcement comes shortly after China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific, heightening security concerns among Western nations.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, upon his arrival in Honiara, emphasized the importance of the partnership between Australia and the Solomon Islands. He noted that discussions are underway for a comprehensive treaty, aiming to reinforce ties against the backdrop of China's expanding influence in the region.

The move to strengthen Pacific alliances is seen as a countermeasure to China's recent military actions, which have alarmed several countries. Meanwhile, the Solomon Islands, perceived as closely aligned with Beijing, plans to review its security agreement with China amidst this diplomatic shift.