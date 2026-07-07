Baripada Rath Yatra: Odisha's Second-Largest Chariot Festival Gears Up

Preparations are in full swing for the Baripada Rath Yatra, celebrated as Odisha's second-largest chariot festival after Puri. Artisans are rushing to finish the three grand chariots for the festival set on July 16, with the picturesque 'Dwitiya Srikhetra' witnessing a flurry of activity in anticipation of the event.

Every year, the festival attracts thousands of devotees eager to pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra through the town. The construction of these chariots commenced on the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, and significant progress has been made thanks to timber secured by the district administration.

Despite facing setbacks due to heavy rainfall, artisans are working tirelessly to meet the deadline. With traditional methods, a team of experienced craftsmen is painting motifs on the chariots, preparing them for their grand debut. Meanwhile, the local administration is focusing on ensuring safety, cleanliness, and order as the celebration approaches.