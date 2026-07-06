Indian Railways Rolls Out Special Trains for Festive Seasons

In a significant move for rail connectivity during India's festive seasons, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of over 300 special trains for the Jagannath Chariot Festival in Odisha and more than 100 for the Onam celebrations in Kerala. This initiative reflects a substantial effort by the Indian Railways and the central government to provide affordable and safe travel options for citizens.

Speaking via video conference from Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar, Vaishnaw highlighted the achievements of running a record 15,000 special trains in the summer season till June 30. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of these new routes in improving connectivity, especially for the Sikh community in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The minister assured that requests for additional stoppages at Khatima and Banbasa would be duly considered.

Moreover, Vaishnaw inaugurated the Nanded-Mumbai and Tanakpur-Nanded Express trains and announced the extension of the Tanakpur-Pilibhit train service to Shahjahanpur. He proudly stated that railway electrification now covers 99.6% of the network, marking a transformative period in Indian Railways, with 37,000 kilometers of new tracks laid in the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.