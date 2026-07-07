George Clooney to Receive Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award

In a celebration of a prolific career, Hollywood's George Clooney will receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. Clooney, 65, has been a significant figure at the festival since his 1998 debut with 'Out of Sight' and continues to be a stalwart in the film industry.

In business news, Comcast's Sky announced a landmark decision on Monday to acquire Britain's ITV broadcast channels and streaming services for £1.6 billion. This strategic acquisition aims to create a British powerhouse capable of competing with global giants like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued an apology after making an inappropriate remark about singer Kylie Minogue during a comedy podcast. The statement provoked backlash from women's rights groups and opposition politicians, drawing attention to sensitivity in public discourse.