George Clooney to Receive Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival
George Clooney will be honored at the Venice Film Festival with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The festival celebrates his nearly three decades of contribution since his first appearance in 1998. In other entertainment news, major deals and apologies highlight the week in the entertainment industry.
In a celebration of a prolific career, Hollywood's George Clooney will receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. Clooney, 65, has been a significant figure at the festival since his 1998 debut with 'Out of Sight' and continues to be a stalwart in the film industry.
In business news, Comcast's Sky announced a landmark decision on Monday to acquire Britain's ITV broadcast channels and streaming services for £1.6 billion. This strategic acquisition aims to create a British powerhouse capable of competing with global giants like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney.
Meanwhile, in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued an apology after making an inappropriate remark about singer Kylie Minogue during a comedy podcast. The statement provoked backlash from women's rights groups and opposition politicians, drawing attention to sensitivity in public discourse.