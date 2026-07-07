George Clooney to Receive Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival

George Clooney will be honored at the Venice Film Festival with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The festival celebrates his nearly three decades of contribution since his first appearance in 1998. In other entertainment news, major deals and apologies highlight the week in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST
George Clooney to Receive Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival
George Clooney

In a celebration of a prolific career, Hollywood's George Clooney will receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. Clooney, 65, has been a significant figure at the festival since his 1998 debut with 'Out of Sight' and continues to be a stalwart in the film industry.

In business news, Comcast's Sky announced a landmark decision on Monday to acquire Britain's ITV broadcast channels and streaming services for £1.6 billion. This strategic acquisition aims to create a British powerhouse capable of competing with global giants like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued an apology after making an inappropriate remark about singer Kylie Minogue during a comedy podcast. The statement provoked backlash from women's rights groups and opposition politicians, drawing attention to sensitivity in public discourse.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026