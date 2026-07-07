Hollywood Icon George Clooney Receives Venice Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award

The Venice Film Festival is set to honor Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney with the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Having first attended the festival in 1998 with 'Out of Sight,' Clooney's longstanding relationship with Venice is celebrated through this notable accolade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award | Updated: 07-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 02:29 IST
Hollywood Icon George Clooney Receives Venice Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award
George Clooney

George Clooney, the acclaimed Hollywood actor and filmmaker, will be honored with the Venice Film Festival's prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award, organizers announced on Monday. At 65, Clooney is a prominent figure at the festival, having first attended nearly three decades ago with his movie 'Out of Sight' in 1998.

The award recognizes Clooney's substantial contributions to the film industry and cements his status as a veteran in the cinematic world. This accolade celebrates Clooney’s ongoing connection to the festival and his distinguished career.

As the festival draws near, anticipation builds around Clooney's presence and the impact of his work that has resonated on global screens. The Golden Lion award serves as a testament to his enduring influence and remarkable legacy in filmmaking.

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