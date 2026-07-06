Hollywood Stars, TV Deals, and Secret Weddings: A Week in Entertainment

This week in entertainment highlights include George Clooney's Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice Film Festival, Sky's acquisition of ITV for $2.1 billion, Anthony Albanese's apology for remarks on Kylie Minogue, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's secret wedding, Netflix's 'Little House on the Prairie' adaptation, and Dior's fashion victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:27 IST
Hollywood Stars, TV Deals, and Secret Weddings: A Week in Entertainment
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Hollywood icon George Clooney will be honored at the Venice Film Festival with the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, marking his long-standing relationship with the event since his debut in 1998.

In a major shift in British broadcasting, Comcast's Sky has announced a $2.1 billion acquisition of ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service, setting the stage for a significant rivalry with global giants like Netflix and Amazon.

This week also saw an unexpected twist in Australian politics as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued an apology following controversial remarks about singer Kylie Minogue, made during a comedy podcast interview.

Adding to the entertainment buzz, megastars Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a glittering ceremony at Madison Square Garden, with positioning both Dior and Christian Dior's Jonathan Anderson in the fashion spotlight.

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