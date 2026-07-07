Apple TV Greenlights 'Guilty Creatures' with Julia Garner and Craig Gillespie

Apple TV has ordered 'Guilty Creatures', a series based on Mikita Brottman's true-crime book. Julia Garner stars and executive produces, with Craig Gillespie directing. The thriller, exploring themes of sex and murder in Florida, is produced by Tomorrow Studios, reflecting a compelling collaboration of top-tier talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:23 IST
Apple TV Greenlights 'Guilty Creatures' with Julia Garner and Craig Gillespie
Julia Garner (Photo/Instagram/@juliagarnerofficial). Image Credit: ANI

Apple TV has officially given the green light to 'Guilty Creatures', a new thriller series inspired by Mikita Brottman's notable true-crime book. Notably, the Emmy-winning talent Julia Garner will not only star but also serve as an executive producer, while acclaimed director Craig Gillespie is set to direct and executive produce.

Stuart Zicherman takes on the role of showrunner and will executive produce the promising series. Sarah DeLappe is entrusted with adapting the gripping book for the television screen. 'Guilty Creatures' is a product of Tomorrow Studios, produced under their agreements with Garner's Alma Margo and Gillespie's Fortunate Jack Productions.

The series promises a dramatic exploration of a torrid romance intertwined with murder, set in Florida's panhandle. The storyline delves into the complex lives of two young lovers, caught in an adulterous affair while grappling with their own God-fearing beliefs. This tale of passion and crime is expected to captivate audiences.

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