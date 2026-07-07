Mahhi Vij Takes Unexpected Social Media Hiatus

Actress Mahhi Vij announced a break from social media platforms, sharing the news via Instagram Stories while withholding specific reasons. The decision follows her celebration with co-star Rishita Kothari post their exit from 'Seher Hone Ko Hai.' The actress will return for any work-related updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:34 IST
Mahhi Vij Takes Unexpected Social Media Hiatus
Mahhi Vij (Photo/instagram/@mahhivij). Image Credit: ANI

Actress Mahhi Vij has declared a temporary departure from social media, leaving fans curious about the decision. Announced on her Instagram Stories, the 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' star asked followers to keep her in their prayers without disclosing any reasons for the break.

Vij indicated she would stay away from social media for an indefinite period, only making a return in case of newsworthy work commitments. Her message read: "Taking a break from social media for sometime no idea how much til I have to post something work related. Dua mein yaad rakhna."

The announcement closely follows her recent revelry with fellow actress Rishita Kothari, after their departure from the popular show. The hiatus marks another pause in Vij's career, having resumed acting with 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' after a significant break. Previously seen in 'Laal Ishq,' and renowned for roles in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' and 'Balika Vadhu,' Vij also participated in reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.'

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