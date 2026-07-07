Canada's Global Defence Bank Initiative Seeks Broader Backing

Canada is urging more countries to support its Defence, Security and Resilience Bank initiative before announcing founding nations. The bank aims to raise £100 billion to bolster allied nations' defenses. Although Luxembourg is a public backer, wider support remains crucial for the project's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Wants More Countries To Back Its Global Defence Bank Initiative Before It Announces A Roster Of Founding Nations | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:07 IST
Canada's Global Defence Bank Initiative Seeks Broader Backing
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Canada is lobbying for more international backing for its Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, intended to strengthen global defense networks. Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized the need for broader commitment from nations, aiming to unveil a roster of founding countries who will endorse the initiative.

Currently, Luxembourg stands as the only other public advocate besides Canada. Despite having a critical mass of support, the project's fate hinges on the participation of additional nations. These countries are expected to contribute startup capital, crucial for the bank's operation and intended to raise up to £100 billion in affordable finance.

The bank seeks a triple-A credit rating to offer low-interest loans for defense projects. It aspires to facilitate expansion in the defense industry, especially for nations and companies struggling with accessible finance. Carney's government hopes more countries will come onboard to ensure SMEs can adequately contribute and benefit from this initiative.

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