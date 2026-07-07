Zendaya Opens Up About First-Day Jitters on 'The Odyssey' Set

Zendaya shares her 'embarrassing' first-day struggles on the set of 'The Odyssey' in Iceland due to freezing temperatures that left her unable to deliver her lines. Despite the nerves, she describes the experience as rewarding, with praise from director Christopher Nolan, while co-stars share in the light-hearted anecdote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:00 IST
Zendaya Opens Up About First-Day Jitters on 'The Odyssey' Set
Zendaya (Photo/Instagram@zendaya). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Zendaya recently recounted an 'embarrassing' experience during her initial day on the set of 'The Odyssey' while speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, as reported by People. She revealed that the freezing Icelandic weather hindered her ability to deliver her lines effectively as the Greek goddess Athena.

'I had my lines and wanted to perfect them, but I psyched myself out,' Zendaya admitted. Coupled with Iceland's harsh climate, this made her introduction to director Christopher Nolan's ambitious project particularly daunting.

Despite the challenging start, Zendaya was thrilled to work alongside a stellar ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and her husband, Tom Holland. The experience was rewarding, with Nolan praising her 'flawless' performance, while Holland humorously awaited similar acknowledgment. 'The Odyssey' is scheduled for a July 17 release.

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