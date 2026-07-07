Marine Le Pen's Conviction Sparks Political Debate

Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing EU funds has been upheld by a Paris court with a shortened ban on holding office. This decision opens the possibility for her to run for the French presidency in 2027. The case has drawn significant public and political reactions, fueling debate over her eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Paris Appeals Court On Tuesday Upheld Marine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds While Shortening Her Ban On Running For Elected Office | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:21 IST
Marine Le Pen's Conviction Sparks Political Debate
Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen's conviction for the misuse of EU funds has been upheld by a Paris appeals court, reducing her ban on running for elected office. This development potentially paves the way for the National Rally leader to contest the French presidency in 2027.

The court has sentenced Le Pen to a three-year jail term, with two years suspended, along with a requirement to wear an electronic ankle tag for one year. Le Pen's ambitions were put on hold since March 2025 due to a previous five-year public office ban and a four-year prison term for embezzling over 4 million euros from the European Parliament.

The ruling prompted widespread reactions, with Le Pen's lawyer showing partial satisfaction, while others, including European Parliament and political figures, criticized the leniency of the sentence and questioned her moral standing to run for office.

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