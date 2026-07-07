South Korea Eyes NATO Collaboration in Defense Innovation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Said On Tuesday He Hoped His Country Would Expand Cooperation With Nato Allies In Research And Development And In Production Of Weapons Systems Lee Was Speaking At The Nato Summits Defence Industry Forum In The Turkish Capital Ankara

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expressed his aspirations for strengthened collaboration with NATO allies, specifically in the realms of research and development related to defense.

He articulated these ambitions during the Defence Industry Forum, which is part of the NATO summit, held in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

President Lee emphasized the need for South Korea to expand its partnership with NATO member nations to advance in the production of weapons systems, highlighting its dedication to defense innovation.