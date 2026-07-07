South Korea Eyes NATO Collaboration in Defense Innovation
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed hopes to enhance collaboration with NATO allies in research and development, and production of weapons systems. Speaking at the NATO summit's Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Lee underscored South Korea's commitment to advancing defense innovation.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expressed his aspirations for strengthened collaboration with NATO allies, specifically in the realms of research and development related to defense.
He articulated these ambitions during the Defence Industry Forum, which is part of the NATO summit, held in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.
President Lee emphasized the need for South Korea to expand its partnership with NATO member nations to advance in the production of weapons systems, highlighting its dedication to defense innovation.
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