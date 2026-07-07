Lauren McQueen Stars in Gritty Psychological Drama 'Crack'd'

Lauren McQueen takes the lead in 'Crack'd', a British psychological drama directed by Michael J Long. The film, set in Liverpool, follows a young actor's descent into addiction and violence. Long aims to shift traditional narratives with 'The Scouse New Wave', showcasing Northern, working-class stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:13 IST
Lauren McQueen Stars in Gritty Psychological Drama 'Crack'd'
Lauren McQueen (Photo/Instagram/ @laurennmcqueen). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Lauren McQueen is poised to headline the forthcoming British psychological drama 'Crack'd', directed by Liverpool filmmaker Michael J Long, as reported by Variety. A first-look image of the film has been released, with the project approaching its final edit stage.

Set against the backdrop of Liverpool, 'Crack'd' features McQueen as Chloe, a once-promising actor whose life spirals out of control amid cycles of addiction and violence. The film's ensemble cast includes talents such as Robbie O'Neill of 'Adolescence' and 'Enola Holmes 3', and Jodie McNee, complemented by a host of Liverpool-based actors.

Director Long describes the film as transcending traditional social realism to explore deeper psychological issues. He envisions 'Crack'd' as a pivotal project in a regional creative movement he dubs 'The Scouse New Wave', which aims to uplift authentic narratives from England's north-west. He further states that the film promotes raw storytelling from a distinct Northern, working-class perspective.

Executive producers include Marc Koebernick, Michael J Long, and AJ Jones, with Funk Films in partnership with Zope Studios overseeing production. Additional production roles are filled by Paddy Rowan, Kayleigh Ann Coleman, Bobby Schofield, Shaun Fagan, and director of photography Ben Molyneux-Chan. Following the success of Long's debut film 'Baby Brother', 'Crack'd' is gearing up for an international festival debut in early 2027.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026