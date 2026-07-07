Lauren McQueen Stars in Gritty Psychological Drama 'Crack'd'

Actor Lauren McQueen is poised to headline the forthcoming British psychological drama 'Crack'd', directed by Liverpool filmmaker Michael J Long, as reported by Variety. A first-look image of the film has been released, with the project approaching its final edit stage.

Set against the backdrop of Liverpool, 'Crack'd' features McQueen as Chloe, a once-promising actor whose life spirals out of control amid cycles of addiction and violence. The film's ensemble cast includes talents such as Robbie O'Neill of 'Adolescence' and 'Enola Holmes 3', and Jodie McNee, complemented by a host of Liverpool-based actors.

Director Long describes the film as transcending traditional social realism to explore deeper psychological issues. He envisions 'Crack'd' as a pivotal project in a regional creative movement he dubs 'The Scouse New Wave', which aims to uplift authentic narratives from England's north-west. He further states that the film promotes raw storytelling from a distinct Northern, working-class perspective.

Executive producers include Marc Koebernick, Michael J Long, and AJ Jones, with Funk Films in partnership with Zope Studios overseeing production. Additional production roles are filled by Paddy Rowan, Kayleigh Ann Coleman, Bobby Schofield, Shaun Fagan, and director of photography Ben Molyneux-Chan. Following the success of Long's debut film 'Baby Brother', 'Crack'd' is gearing up for an international festival debut in early 2027.