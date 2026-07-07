Nigel Farage Declares New Battle Against the Establishment

Nigel Farage, the leader of the populist Reform UK party, announced his decision to step down, instigating a by-election to reclaim his parliamentary seat. He labeled the move a 'people versus the establishment' battle amid accusations of financial misconduct.

The controversy surrounds claims that Farage did not adequately declare large sums received from wealthy benefactors. The parliamentary standards watchdog is investigating, including a £5 million gift from a cryptocurrency billionaire. Farage denies any wrongdoing.

Despite the risks, Farage frames the by-election as a test of strategy before the 2029 national election. He intends to position his and Reform UK's narrative against both the Labour and Conservative parties, continuing his political revolution.