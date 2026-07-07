Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political and Fiscal Developments

Euro zone bond yields climbed on Tuesday as investors assessed future borrowing prospects, with attention focused on France's political situation and Germany's budgetary strategies. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, rose by approximately 4.5 basis points to 2.989%, achieving the highest level since June 19. This increase continued a seven-session streak of gains spurred by rising U.S. and Japanese bond yields and potential changes in borrowing conditions.

Previously, yields had retreated following the interim U.S.-Iran peace agreement, which lowered oil prices and reduced concerns about war-induced inflation and growth impacts. Nevertheless, core inflation remains robust, and price pressures persist, according to ECB officials. Money markets anticipate one more ECB rate hike this year, with Germany's 2-year yield, sensitive to interest rate forecasts, up 4.8 basis points to 2.5879%.

In France, a court upheld Marine Le Pen's conviction for EU funds misuse while reducing her political ban, maintaining a path for her 2027 presidential run despite requiring an electronic tag. Le Pen's decision could affect financial markets, as experts predict OATs and the euro might react only to rising left-wing support. Meanwhile, Germany's cabinet approved a draft of the 2027 budget, featuring increased investment to counteract energy shocks and prior underinvestment.