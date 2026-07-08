Harriet Tubman's $20 Bill: Stalled or Shelved?
The U.S. Treasury has halted plans to feature Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a move initially proposed in 2016. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remarks indicate no immediate progress despite past efforts to replace President Andrew Jackson's image. Former Secretary Yellen had anticipated a 2030 launch.
The U.S. Treasury Department has stalled its plan to feature anti-slavery advocate Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent statement to Spectrum News.
This plan, first announced in 2016 during the Obama administration, intended to replace President Andrew Jackson with Tubman, a significant African American historical figure who played a crucial role in the fight against slavery. Tubman would have been the first African American to be depicted on any U.S. paper currency.
Bessent's indication of no immediate progress comes after former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen revived the initiative but noted that it wouldn't materialize until 2030 due to anti-counterfeiting requirements. The discussion persists amid plans for a new $250 bill potentially featuring President Trump's image for America's 250th independence anniversary.