Taiwans Preparations To Deal With A Possible Chinese Attack Are Not A Provocation

A Taiwanese security official has urged the public to take China's military threats seriously, emphasizing the importance of preparedness amidst increasing tensions. The official highlighted Taiwan's significant investments in military readiness and civil defense as crucial steps in countering potential aggression from Beijing.

The Taiwanese government, rejecting China's sovereignty claims, is accused of provoking tensions. However, Taiwan maintains that China's assertive military actions pose a genuine threat to regional stability and asserts the need for robust defense measures.

The security official stressed that peace could be achieved if China abandoned its military ambitions. Taiwan warns against complacency, drawing parallels with Ukraine's experience, and insists that maintaining defense capabilities is vital for the island's survival on the global stage.