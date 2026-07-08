George Clooney to Receive Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award

George Clooney, the celebrated Hollywood actor and filmmaker, is set to receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at this year's Venice Film Festival, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Clooney, 65, a frequent attendee of the festival, first presented 'Out of Sight' at Venice in 1998.

In a significant move within the media industry, Comcast's Sky has agreed on a $2.1 billion deal to acquire British ITV's broadcast channels and streaming services. This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster the competitive landscape of British television, positioning Sky against international powerhouses such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney.

In legal news, pop superstar Taylor Swift emerged victorious in a plagiarism lawsuit filed against her by a Florida poet. The federal judge dismissed the case, ruling that the plaintiff failed to demonstrate substantial similarities between her works and Swift's songs, affirming Swift's creative integrity.