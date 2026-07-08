George Clooney to Receive Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

George Clooney will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival, recognizing his long-standing contributions to film. ITV's acquisition by Comcast's Sky will reshape the British TV industry, boosting competitiveness against global giants like YouTube and Netflix. Taylor Swift successfully defended against a plagiarism lawsuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:29 IST
George Clooney to Receive Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival
George Clooney

George Clooney, the celebrated Hollywood actor and filmmaker, is set to receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at this year's Venice Film Festival, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Clooney, 65, a frequent attendee of the festival, first presented 'Out of Sight' at Venice in 1998.

In a significant move within the media industry, Comcast's Sky has agreed on a $2.1 billion deal to acquire British ITV's broadcast channels and streaming services. This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster the competitive landscape of British television, positioning Sky against international powerhouses such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney.

In legal news, pop superstar Taylor Swift emerged victorious in a plagiarism lawsuit filed against her by a Florida poet. The federal judge dismissed the case, ruling that the plaintiff failed to demonstrate substantial similarities between her works and Swift's songs, affirming Swift's creative integrity.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026