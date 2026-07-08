Venice Honors Clooney's Legacy, Sky Reshapes TV, and Taylor Swift's Legal Victory

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award

The Venice Film Festival organizers have announced that George Clooney will receive this year's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The Hollywood icon, who first appeared at the festival in 1998, will be celebrated for his contributions to the film industry over nearly three decades.

In a significant move within the broadcasting world, Comcast's Sky has finalized a $2.1 billion deal to acquire ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service. This strategic acquisition positions Sky to better compete with global giants like Netflix and Amazon, reshaping the British TV landscape.

Meanwhile, in the fashion arena, Taylor Swift's choice of a Christian Dior gown for her wedding marks a strategic win for the French luxury house. Dior's creative director Jonathan Anderson designed Swift's dress, outshining rival Chanel in the race for high-profile celebrity endorsements.