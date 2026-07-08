Venice Honors Clooney's Legacy, Sky Reshapes TV, and Taylor Swift's Legal Victory
The Venice Film Festival will honor George Clooney with its Golden Lion award. Sky acquires ITV assets in a major $2.1 billion deal, altering the British TV market. Taylor Swift wins a plagiarism lawsuit. Chanel and Dior vie for fashion supremacy. Prince Harry loses a privacy case against the Daily Mail.
The Venice Film Festival organizers have announced that George Clooney will receive this year's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The Hollywood icon, who first appeared at the festival in 1998, will be celebrated for his contributions to the film industry over nearly three decades.
In a significant move within the broadcasting world, Comcast's Sky has finalized a $2.1 billion deal to acquire ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service. This strategic acquisition positions Sky to better compete with global giants like Netflix and Amazon, reshaping the British TV landscape.
Meanwhile, in the fashion arena, Taylor Swift's choice of a Christian Dior gown for her wedding marks a strategic win for the French luxury house. Dior's creative director Jonathan Anderson designed Swift's dress, outshining rival Chanel in the race for high-profile celebrity endorsements.