Cinematic Glory and Deals Shine in Entertainment Spotlight

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs George Clooneys Career To Be Celebrated At Venice Film Festival Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award

Renowned actor and director George Clooney is set to be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. Organizers announced that Clooney, a long-time fixture at the festival, had made his initial appearance with 1998's 'Out of Sight.'

In other news, Comcast's Sky has secured a deal to purchase ITV's broadcasting channels and streaming service for £1.6 billion, positioning itself as a formidable contender against streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney. Sky CEO Dana Strong hailed this acquisition as a significant step in the British television landscape.

Furthermore, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced backlash following a crude comment about Kylie Minogue, prompting a public apology amid criticism from women's rights groups and political adversaries.