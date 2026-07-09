Controversy Surrounds White House's Critique of Smithsonian's Historical Narratives

Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch Said A White House Report That Accused The Institutions National Museum Of American History Of Thinly Veiled Antiamericanism And Extreme Political Activism Was An Unfair Characterization Of Its Work While There Will Always Be Room For Improvement

The Smithsonian Institution's Secretary, Lonnie Bunch, defended the National Museum of American History against a White House report labeling it as exhibiting 'anti-Americanism' and 'extreme political activism.'

The report, released on July 4 and titled 'Saving America's Story,' was critiqued by the Organization of American Historians. They accused the Trump administration of exerting undue pressure to align the museum's narratives with its political agenda.

Amidst Trump's orders and efforts to reshape cultural symbols and narratives, the report and its fallout reflect ongoing tensions over historical storytelling and national identity. The Smithsonian, while federally funded, maintains autonomy in its curatorial decisions.