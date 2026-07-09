Controversy Surrounds White House's Critique of Smithsonian's Historical Narratives
The White House report criticized the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History for alleged anti-Americanism, a claim refuted by museum officials and historians. This controversy highlights broader debates on historical narratives amidst actions by Trump to address perceived ideological biases in cultural and historical institutions.
The Smithsonian Institution's Secretary, Lonnie Bunch, defended the National Museum of American History against a White House report labeling it as exhibiting 'anti-Americanism' and 'extreme political activism.'
The report, released on July 4 and titled 'Saving America's Story,' was critiqued by the Organization of American Historians. They accused the Trump administration of exerting undue pressure to align the museum's narratives with its political agenda.
Amidst Trump's orders and efforts to reshape cultural symbols and narratives, the report and its fallout reflect ongoing tensions over historical storytelling and national identity. The Smithsonian, while federally funded, maintains autonomy in its curatorial decisions.