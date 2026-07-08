Tensions Surge as Attacks Rattle Strait of Hormuz

A Qatari Lng Tanker Was At Risk Of Exploding And A Saudi Crude Tanker Was Damaged Near The Strait Of Hormuz On Tuesday

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz spiked on Tuesday after attacks targeted a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi crude tanker. The White House responded by revoking its license allowing Iran to sell oil, citing the recent incidents as unacceptable provocations.

The attacks have disrupted the fragile détente between Washington and Tehran since June, impacting global energy supplies. Despite an increase in maritime activity, the threat level for vessels in the region has been raised to 'severe,' with warnings of potential consequences for Iran.

Though the Qatari vessel faced an explosion risk, crew members are safe. Meanwhile, U.S.-Iran nuclear talks face renewed uncertainty, pushing oil prices higher as the conflict's volatility continues to affect the global market.