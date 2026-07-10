Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday He Would Not Sign A Bipartisan Housing Affordability Bill That He Had Called A Big Yawn

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump announced he would not sign a bipartisan housing affordability bill he previously dismissed as "a big yawn." Despite this, the measure is set to become law without his signature.

Trump's decision stemmed from his dissatisfaction with Congress, particularly the Senate, for not prioritizing the SAVE America Act, which focuses on election integrity. While the housing bill attempts to address America's housing crisis, Trump's political maneuvers reveal deeper partisan divides ahead of the midterm elections.

The bill's passing marks rare cooperation across the aisle, but Trump's reluctance casts uncertainty over Republican claims on addressing high living costs. Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions and domestic policy decisions continue to strain the U.S. economy, challenging both political parties as they face voters' economic concerns.