Fadnavis Stands Firm Amid Assembly Controversy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended his controversial remarks in the Assembly while addressing rumors about the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Amid political back-and-forth, he criticized spreading false rumors as an insult to Maharashtra and addressed criticism from Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray regarding his remarks and political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:40 IST
Fadnavis Stands Firm Amid Assembly Controversy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/Maharashtra Legislative Assembly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has remained resolute in his controversial remarks within the Assembly. He has vociferously denounced those spreading misinformation regarding the disruption of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as "bhatka gardabh" (wandering donkeys) and "suparibaaz" (contracted hatchet men). Fadnavis contends that claims of "Rs 7,000 crore went down the drain" undermine Maharashtra's reputation.

In a pointed response to the critics, Fadnavis replaced the initially offensive term 'bhade ke tattu' (hired hacks) with other epithets while lamenting the misinterpretation of his intentions. He particularly targeted MNS chief Raj Thackeray, labeling him a "mimicry artist" and a political non-threat, underscoring his reliance on Marathi despite the scrutiny.

Continuing the political exchange, Fadnavis's stern warnings to his critics, including Aaditya Thackeray, have sparked criticism, with accusations of intimidation tactics prompted by his "will not spare" statement. Raj Thackeray has called for accountability concerning the expressway's missing link incident, challenging the cultural appropriateness of Fadnavis's rhetoric.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026