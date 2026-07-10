Fadnavis Stands Firm Amid Assembly Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has remained resolute in his controversial remarks within the Assembly. He has vociferously denounced those spreading misinformation regarding the disruption of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as "bhatka gardabh" (wandering donkeys) and "suparibaaz" (contracted hatchet men). Fadnavis contends that claims of "Rs 7,000 crore went down the drain" undermine Maharashtra's reputation.

In a pointed response to the critics, Fadnavis replaced the initially offensive term 'bhade ke tattu' (hired hacks) with other epithets while lamenting the misinterpretation of his intentions. He particularly targeted MNS chief Raj Thackeray, labeling him a "mimicry artist" and a political non-threat, underscoring his reliance on Marathi despite the scrutiny.

Continuing the political exchange, Fadnavis's stern warnings to his critics, including Aaditya Thackeray, have sparked criticism, with accusations of intimidation tactics prompted by his "will not spare" statement. Raj Thackeray has called for accountability concerning the expressway's missing link incident, challenging the cultural appropriateness of Fadnavis's rhetoric.