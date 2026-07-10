Michael Edwards Departs FSG: A Leadership Transition at Liverpool FC

Michael Edwards steps down as CEO of football at Fenway Sports Group, marking the end of an influential era at Liverpool FC. Known for transforming the club, Edwards leaves after appointing Arne Slot, who led Liverpool to a league title. His strategic leadership fostered a strong foundation for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Michael Edwards Has Left His Role As Chief Executive Officer Of Football At Fenway Sports Group | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:36 IST
Michael Edwards Departs FSG: A Leadership Transition at Liverpool FC

Michael Edwards has officially stepped down from his role as chief executive officer of football at Fenway Sports Group, the entity that owns Premier League giants Liverpool. The move marks what FSG describes as a 'planned transition' after Edwards' impactful tenure at Anfield following his return in March 2024.

In a statement, Edwards expressed his gratitude for serving the club, saying, 'It has been a privilege to return to Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool Football Club at such an important moment.' He affirmed the club's promising future, highlighting the solid foundation left behind.

Edwards initially joined Liverpool in 2011 and played a pivotal role in assembling the squad that clinched the 2019-20 league title. Following a stint away, he returned as CEO of football in 2024, directing operations as Liverpool navigated managerial changes, including Arne Slot replacing Juergen Klopp. Despite successes, slot was succeeded by Andoni Iraola in June. FSG has yet to announce Edwards' successor.

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