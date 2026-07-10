Epic Preview: 'Ramayana' Unveil at Comic-Con 2026

Producer Namit Malhotra is gearing up to present a special event for his eagerly awaited film 'Ramayana' during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2026, offering fans an inaugural peek into one of Indian cinema's most monumental projects. Joining Malhotra is lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, portraying Lord Rama, and Kannada star Yash, portraying the formidable Ravana.

The epic film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be showcased at the event slated for July 23. According to the official Comic-Con website, the panel is set to deliver an exclusive first look of 'Ramayana', complete with unique footage, live performances, and special giveaways, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Described on the event's website, the film delves into an age of gods and monarchs where the destiny of worlds is precariously poised. The narrative follows Rama, a duty-bound prince, and his cosmic clash with Ravana, an all-powerful ruler driven by hubris and revenge. The film, backed by Prime Focus founder and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, Namit Malhotra, has been a topic of extensive anticipation since its inception.

Spearheaded as a two-part series, the film takes inspiration from the ancient epic 'Ramayana'. It details Rama's life as a prince of Ayodhya, his subsequent exile, and epic confrontation with Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor leads the stellar cast, featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, with the musical score crafted by renowned composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The first installment of 'Ramayana' is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second installment expected during Diwali of 2027.