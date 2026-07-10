Ukraine's Wartime Corruption Storm: The Energoatom Scandal

A Former Official At Ukraines State Nuclear Company Energoatom Was Formally Named A Suspect On Friday As Kyivs National Anticorruption Bureau Nabu Presses Ahead With The Biggest Wartime Corruption Case In The Energy Sector Nabu Said On Telegram That The Executive Director Responsible For The Physical Protection And Security Of Energoatom Facilities Was Suspected Of Laundering More Than Million Hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) named a former Energoatom official as a suspect in a significant corruption case on Friday. The executive director is accused of laundering over 30 million hryvnias from 2023 to 2025. Energoatom has yet to comment but previously stated its cooperation with the investigation.

As Ukraine grapples with Russian missile and drone assaults targeting its energy infrastructure, ensuring its security has become increasingly vital. Dubbed the Midas case, authorities allege a $100 million kickback scheme involving figures close to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The scandal raises concerns for a government wanting to assure Western allies of its commitment against corruption.

In February, German Galushchenko, the country's energy minister until 2025, was detained but denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, Timur Mindich and Andriy Yermak, close to Zelenskiy, face accusations of leading this scheme. Still, they also refute the allegations as Kyiv's fight against corruption during wartime garners international attention.