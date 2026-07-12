Argentina's Tenacity Triumphs: Scaloni's Squad Advances to World Cup Semi-finals

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni lauds his team's resilience after a 3-1 extra-time win over Switzerland. With late goals securing their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, Scaloni emphasizes his squad's ability to endure adversity. Argentina will face England next in a highly anticipated clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 13:54 IST
Argentina's Tenacity Triumphs: Scaloni's Squad Advances to World Cup Semi-finals
Argentina head coach Lionel Messi. (Photo: X/ @Argentina). Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, praised his team's resilience and composure after a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, securing a semi-final spot. The victory was attributed to Argentina's ability to endure challenging moments, which the coach sees as integral to the team's identity, as reported by Reuters.

Argentina initially took the lead when Alexis Mac Allister capitalized on a Lionel Messi corner in the 10th minute. However, Switzerland equalized through Dan Ndoye in the 67th minute, exerting sustained pressure on Argentina. The South Americans found their footing in extra time, with Julian Alvarez's stunning strike in the 112th minute and a late goal from Lautaro Martinez sealing the win.

Scaloni emphasized the experience gained during their triumphant World Cup campaign in Qatar, acknowledging the challenges posed by a determined Swiss side. Despite the struggles, Scaloni highlighted the depth of his squad and praised the unity and trust within the team, which were instrumental in consistently achieving success at major tournaments.

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