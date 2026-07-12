Rising Fame and Lasting Legends: Anthony Hopkins and Bonnie Tyler in the Spotlight

This article covers recent highlights in entertainment news, including Anthony Hopkins venturing into composing with his debut classical single and Bonnie Tyler's death at age 75. Meanwhile, the popularity of soccer in the U.S. is linked to its portrayal in 'Ted Lasso', say the show’s creators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Actor Anthony Hopkins Signs Record Deal As A Composer Twotime Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Released His First Classical Music Single On Friday After Signing A Record Deal As A Composer Bracken Road Features On His Upcoming Life Is A Dream Album | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:28 IST
Rising Fame and Lasting Legends: Anthony Hopkins and Bonnie Tyler in the Spotlight
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In the world of entertainment, two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins has now ventured into music composition. Hopkins released his first classical music single titled 'Bracken Road', part of his upcoming album 'Life is a Dream'. The album reflects over six decades of orchestrations, capturing the same emotional depth seen in his acclaimed acting career, according to Decca Classics.

Bonnie Tyler, the iconic singer renowned for her hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', has passed away at the age of 75. Her gravelly voice became legendary after an incident in 1977 when a scream unexpectedly altered her tone post-surgery to remove vocal cord nodules.

There is a growing U.S. interest in soccer, contrary to popular belief. 'Ted Lasso' co-creator Brendan Hunt credits the World Cup and the Emmy-winning series for the surge in soccer's popularity. Hunt mentioned feedback from viewers who developed an interest in soccer through the Apple TV show.

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