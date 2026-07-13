Tragedy in Bangkok: Fatal Pub Fire Claims 27 Lives

A tragic fire at a well-known Bangkok pub claimed 27 lives and left 22 others critically injured, making it one of the deadliest incidents in the city's recent history. The fire ignited late Sunday night, quickly filling the venue with smoke and leaving patrons in a desperate scramble.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the toll and noted that survivors described how the fire rapidly engulfed the pub, forcing many to flee towards the back near the bathrooms. Disturbingly, no fire escapes were available, amplifying the chaos during the evacuation.

Rescue workers arrived to find the front of the venue nearly destroyed by the blaze. Bangok's Governor Chadchart Sittipunt indicated 22 of the hospitalized remain in critical condition, as investigations continue to uncover the fire's origins. Survivors recount a sudden explosion following smoke engulfment.