Dissident Commentator Ali Lmrabet Arrested in Morocco

Moroccan police arrested Ali Lmrabet, a dissident commentator, upon his arrival in Tangier for allegedly spreading false information. Lmrabet, who is also a French national, has been a vocal critic of Morocco's political system and faces investigation over slander and defamation complaints from various individuals and institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:09 IST
Dissident Commentator Ali Lmrabet Arrested in Morocco
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a significant development, Moroccan police detained Ali Lmrabet, a dissident and political commentator, at Tangier airport on Sunday. The arrest, confirmed by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), cited allegations of disseminating false information detrimental to constitutional institutions.

Lmrabet, who resides in Spain and holds French nationality, has been an outspoken critic of the Moroccan political framework, often voicing his opinions on social media. Moroccan judicial authorities have yet to comment on his case, despite inquiries from international news agency Reuters.

Sources close to the investigation reveal that Lmrabet is under preliminary investigation following complaints of slander and defamation filed by multiple complainants in Morocco. Notably, in 2003, he was imprisoned for charges including insulting the king, and later, a Moroccan court barred him from practicing journalism in the country for a decade.

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