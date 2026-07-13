Tragic Teen Murder: Third Arrest Made in Delhi Case

A third suspect has been arrested in the murder case of a 17-year-old in Southeast Delhi's Badarpur. The teenager was fatally stabbed during a confrontation related to a romantic relationship. Despite efforts by medical professionals, he succumbed to his injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the victim's family seeking justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:39 IST
Tragic Teen Murder: Third Arrest Made in Delhi Case
Visual from the spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi police have arrested a third individual in connection with the tragic murder of a 17-year-old boy, bringing the total number of arrests to three, as reported on Monday. The arrest follows the fatal stabbing of the teenager in Badarpur's Molarband area late Sunday night.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded around 8 PM on Sunday when officers received a distress call regarding a stabbing near Pandey Medical Store on Gali No. 4. The victim, who was reportedly in a relationship with a young woman, was lured to the location by her brother under the pretense of dialogue. However, the meeting turned violent as an argument erupted, leading to the teen being repeatedly stabbed.

Despite the immediate assistance of local residents, the victim could not survive the grievous injuries and passed away at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The crime scene has since been thoroughly examined by investigators, who have registered a case and are pressing forward with inquiries. The victim's father, Jagmohan Singh, has called for justice, emotionally recounting his only son's demise.

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