Major Developments in Sports: Injuries, Contracts, and Historic Wins

Recent sports news includes Orioles' Blaze Alexander's hand fracture after being hit by a pitch, Oilers re-signing Colton Dach, and discussion on potential soccer World Cup expansion. Dallas's pitch prepares for its final use, while England faces Argentina in the World Cup. Jannik Sinner retains Wimbledon crown against Zverev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST
Major Developments in Sports: Injuries, Contracts, and Historic Wins
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The world of sports witnessed a dramatic baseball incident when Baltimore Orioles' utility player Blaze Alexander suffered a non-displaced fracture after being hit by a pitch from Royals' Lucas Erceg. This development created tension as both benches cleared during the game.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers secured a two-year contract with forward Colton Dach. Dach's past season saw him tally nine points and a notable -15 rating. His return marks a continuity for the Oilers as they strategize for future success.

Soccer enthusiasts are buzzing as discussions on expanding the World Cup are on the horizon. FIFA’s Gianni Infantino hinted at potential changes post the 2026 tournament. Additionally, Jannik Sinner made waves with his intense victory, clinching the Wimbledon title against Alexander Zverev.

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