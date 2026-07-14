Oslo's Triumphant Welcome: Norway's Heartfelt Soccer Celebration
Over 100,000 fans in Oslo celebrated their national soccer team despite a World Cup quarter-final exit against England. The team was welcomed with a water cannon salute and a parade. Striker Erling Haaland missed part of the festivities due to travel delays.
- Country:
- Norway
More than 100,000 fans took to the streets of Oslo to celebrate the Norwegian national soccer team on Monday, transforming the heartbreak of their World Cup exit into a massive national event.
The team, returning from a historic run that ended in a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England, was received with a traditional water cannon salute as they commenced their parade through the capital.
The procession included a special audience with King Harald at the Royal Palace, though star striker Erling Haaland was absent due to travel delays, missing an iconic moment with Crown Prince Haakon leading the crowd in a 'Viking row.'
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