Out of Control: Canada's Escalating Wildfire Crisis

Wildfires across Canada have intensified in size and frequency due to rising global temperatures. The vast boreal forests, emitting smoke affecting major cities, are increasingly unmanageable under current provincial fire response. Calls are growing for a federal wildfire agency amidst escalating damage and cross-border impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 06:14 IST
Out of Control: Canada's Escalating Wildfire Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In recent years, North America has witnessed increasingly frequent occurrences of orange-hued skies and scorched forest lands due to wildfires. As global temperatures rise, northern Canada's vast boreal forests are particularly vulnerable. This year, the region surpasses its 10-year average in area burned, with more wildfires occurring than in previous years.

Canada holds nearly a tenth of the world's forest area, with about 24% being boreal forests. These forest fires, while a natural process, have increased in intensity due to drier conditions from climate change. Professor Mike Flannigan notes the burned area in Canada has almost quadrupled since the 1970s, exacerbated by warmer temperatures and lightning strikes.

Efforts to combat these fires intensify, as seen in Toronto, New York, and Washington suffering from the world's worst air quality due to smoke from fires. Canada is allocating significant funds to fire response and considering creating a national wildfire agency, highlighting the urgent need for federal coordination in tackling this expanding crisis.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026