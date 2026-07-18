Entertainment Industry Shocker: AI Actor, Film Festival Drama, and Music Industry Settlements

The entertainment sector is abuzz with news from various fronts. A studio defends its AI character amid backlash, Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle unveils a Murdoch drama at Venice Film Festival, and music publishers settle with Elon Musk’s platform. Meanwhile, Netflix faces investor concerns following weak earnings forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 02:26 IST
Entertainment Industry Shocker: AI Actor, Film Festival Drama, and Music Industry Settlements
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The entertainment world is witnessing a wave of significant developments. A London-based studio spearheaded by Eline van der Velden is defending its AI creation, Tilly Norwood, amidst industry backlash. The studio aims to provoke thought without taking over human roles, said van der Velden, highlighting the character's purpose as a discussion starter.

Elsewhere, Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle's new film centered on Rupert Murdoch's acquisition of a British tabloid is set to make waves as the opener for the 2026 Venice Film Festival. The film, featuring a star-studded cast, is anticipated to captivate audiences with its competitive screening at the Sala Grande.

In another development, a legal spat between Elon Musk's X Corp and major music publishers has reached an amicable resolution, with both parties agreeing to dismiss ongoing lawsuits. This settlement follows disputes over music license usage on social media platforms, marking an end to the contentious situation.

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