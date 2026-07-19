Springboks' Star Returns, Moyo Shines as Team Dominates Wales

South African flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will return against Argentina, confirmed coach Rassie Erasmus while praising Vusi Moyo’s impressive debut in the Springboks' commanding 43-0 win over Wales in Durban.

Moyo, 20, was one of four debutants, excelling despite challenging weather and nerves affecting his kicking precision. He was substituted in the second half after showing signs of fatigue.

With Feinberg-Mngomezulu back from injury, alongside veteran Handre Pollard sidelined by a hamstring issue, the Springboks showed promise in their solid defense and set pieces, while acknowledging room for improvement ahead of their next test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 8.