Springboks' Star Returns, Moyo Shines as Team Dominates Wales
South African flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to return against Argentina, confirmed by coach Rassie Erasmus after praising Vusi Moyo for his role in the Springboks' 43-0 win over Wales. Moyo debuted impressively, despite nerves and difficult conditions. Erasmus acknowledged the team's solid defense and highlighted areas requiring improvement.
- Country:
- South Africa
South African flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will return against Argentina, confirmed coach Rassie Erasmus while praising Vusi Moyo’s impressive debut in the Springboks' commanding 43-0 win over Wales in Durban.
Moyo, 20, was one of four debutants, excelling despite challenging weather and nerves affecting his kicking precision. He was substituted in the second half after showing signs of fatigue.
With Feinberg-Mngomezulu back from injury, alongside veteran Handre Pollard sidelined by a hamstring issue, the Springboks showed promise in their solid defense and set pieces, while acknowledging room for improvement ahead of their next test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 8.