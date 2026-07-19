Taiwan's Democratic Stand: President Lai's Call Against Beijing's 'Red Terror'

On Sunday, President Lai Ching-te reinforced Taiwan's resolve to defend its democracy and prevent integration with China, urging unity within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) against Beijing's 'red terror.'

Lai, elected two years ago, spoke at the DPP's annual convention, emphasizing Taiwan's distinct identity, a stance that consistently riles Beijing. He highlighted China's new ethnic unity law, which could potentially target Taiwanese seen as separatists, marking it as a risk to Taiwan's legal independence.

Stressing Taiwan's independent status as the Republic of China, Lai called for national unity across all ethnic groups, asserting that Taiwan's future is exclusively in the hands of its 23 million citizens. He reiterated that democracy is Taiwan’s strength in the face of authoritarian pressures.