Taiwan's Democratic Stand: President Lai's Call Against Beijing's 'Red Terror'

President Lai Ching-te urges Taiwan's unity to protect its democracy against China's perceived threats. Leading the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai stresses Taiwan's separate identity and calls for resistance against China's 'red terror.' He emphasizes Taiwan’s independence as the Republic of China, insisting on self-determination for its future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 13:06 IST
Taiwan's Democratic Stand: President Lai's Call Against Beijing's 'Red Terror'
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  • Taiwan

On Sunday, President Lai Ching-te reinforced Taiwan's resolve to defend its democracy and prevent integration with China, urging unity within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) against Beijing's 'red terror.'

Lai, elected two years ago, spoke at the DPP's annual convention, emphasizing Taiwan's distinct identity, a stance that consistently riles Beijing. He highlighted China's new ethnic unity law, which could potentially target Taiwanese seen as separatists, marking it as a risk to Taiwan's legal independence.

Stressing Taiwan's independent status as the Republic of China, Lai called for national unity across all ethnic groups, asserting that Taiwan's future is exclusively in the hands of its 23 million citizens. He reiterated that democracy is Taiwan’s strength in the face of authoritarian pressures.

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