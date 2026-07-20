Inside Pep's Office: A Piece of Football History Goes Under the Hammer

Items from Pep Guardiola's office at Manchester City, including personal memorabilia and memorabilia celebrating Erling Haaland, are up for online auction. Fans can place bids on objects like Guardiola's training whistle and jacket. The auction runs on the MatchWornShirt website, closing this Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:53 IST
Inside Pep's Office: A Piece of Football History Goes Under the Hammer
Pep Guardiola
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Several personal items from Pep Guardiola's former Manchester City office are now available for bidders in an online auction, the club announced on Monday. The assortment includes his training jacket, office chair, lamp, coffee cup set, and incense collection.

Also up for sale is a football adorned with artwork marking Erling Haaland's milestone of 100 Premier League goals, signed by the footballer. This item has already seen bids reach nearly 3,000 euros as the auction heads for its finale this Sunday on the MatchWornShirt website.

Participants in the auction have shown interest in Guardiola's training whistle and framed photographs, which capture him with his trophies. Enzo Maresca now takes the helm as City's new manager as the team gears up for their Premier League launch against Bournemouth on August 23.

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