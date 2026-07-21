Sterling Rises as John Healey Takes Helm as UK's Finance Minister

The British pound strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday following the unexpected appointment of John Healey as the new finance minister. Investors are closely monitoring the government's upcoming fiscal policy decisions.

Healey, who previously served as a defence secretary, faces the dual challenge of boosting investment in key areas such as defence while managing a sluggish economy and welfare cuts, in line with Prime Minister Andy Burnham's fiscal commitments.

Following his appointment, British borrowing costs rose as markets reacted to concerns over Burnham's potential shift towards a looser fiscal framework. Sterling had dipped previously amid investor apprehension.