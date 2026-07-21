Sterling Rises as John Healey Takes Helm as UK's Finance Minister

Sterling climbed against the dollar following John Healey's appointment as Britain's finance minister. The currency rose 0.15% to $1.3451, while British borrowing costs increased due to fiscal policy concerns under Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Investors await clarity on the government's economic strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:19 IST
Sterling Rises as John Healey Takes Helm as UK's Finance Minister
Sterling
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday following the unexpected appointment of John Healey as the new finance minister. Investors are closely monitoring the government's upcoming fiscal policy decisions.

Healey, who previously served as a defence secretary, faces the dual challenge of boosting investment in key areas such as defence while managing a sluggish economy and welfare cuts, in line with Prime Minister Andy Burnham's fiscal commitments.

Following his appointment, British borrowing costs rose as markets reacted to concerns over Burnham's potential shift towards a looser fiscal framework. Sterling had dipped previously amid investor apprehension.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026